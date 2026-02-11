ING Groep NV Buys 454,600 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,600 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.31% of Amer Sports worth $60,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AS. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at $108,562,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,887,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,066 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,287,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,533,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,855,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.86. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.10%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

AS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura set a $39.80 target price on Amer Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $46.00 target price on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

