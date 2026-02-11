ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,866 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.09% of Cencora worth $52,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cencora by 12.0% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.39. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.71 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Key Stories Impacting Cencora

Here are the key news stories impacting Cencora this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $419 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying roughly mid‑teens upside from current levels — a notable analyst endorsement that can support the stock. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target to $419 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying roughly mid‑teens upside from current levels — a notable analyst endorsement that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Cencora selected a new $106M distribution site in Greater Cincinnati (Hillwood), expanding logistics capacity that should support revenue growth and margin improvement over time. Cincinnati Business Journal

Cencora selected a new $106M distribution site in Greater Cincinnati (Hillwood), expanding logistics capacity that should support revenue growth and margin improvement over time. Positive Sentiment: Pharma distribution wins: SQ Innovation’s Lasix ONYU gained access to major U.S. distributors, including Cencora, which could provide incremental product revenue and market‑access momentum. Yahoo Finance

Pharma distribution wins: SQ Innovation’s Lasix ONYU gained access to major U.S. distributors, including Cencora, which could provide incremental product revenue and market‑access momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Cencora updated its segment reporting following a strategic business review; this improves disclosure but may temporarily complicate comparability to prior periods. TipRanks

Cencora updated its segment reporting following a strategic business review; this improves disclosure but may temporarily complicate comparability to prior periods. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s ~$2B physician‑group buyout is being framed as a strategic move into provider services; it supports growth strategy but carries integration risk and financing implications. Becker’s ASC

The company’s ~$2B physician‑group buyout is being framed as a strategic move into provider services; it supports growth strategy but carries integration risk and financing implications. Neutral Sentiment: Non‑financial/PR items such as executive recognition and analyst‑target aggregation pages surfaced; these are low impact on near‑term valuation. Yahoo Finance — Corporate Purpose

Non‑financial/PR items such as executive recognition and analyst‑target aggregation pages surfaced; these are low impact on near‑term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Cencora priced $3.0 billion of senior notes across five tranches (2029–2056) with coupons from 3.95% to 5.65% — a large debt raise that increases gross leverage and future interest expense; given the company’s already elevated debt metrics, the bond sale is the clearest near‑term headwind for the stock. Business Wire Yahoo Finance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cencora from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,111.10. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,316 shares of company stock worth $7,151,265. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.