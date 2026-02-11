ING Groep NV Acquires 19,033 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,396 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $91,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $264.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.95 and a 1 year high of $465.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.