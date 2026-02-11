ING Groep NV Acquires 1,120,343 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 100.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120,343 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ING Groep NV owned about 0.16% of PepsiCo worth $313,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 95,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 64,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $170.75.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.68.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

