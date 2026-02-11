Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YFFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,203 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the January 15th total of 11,094 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,542 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,542 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808. Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.
Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
