Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YFFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,203 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the January 15th total of 11,094 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,542 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,542 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808. Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Get Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF (YFFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking current income by broadly investing in investment grade fixed income securities of any maturity. The fund selects securities perceived to offer attractive cash flow and yield. YFFI was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Indexperts.

Receive News & Ratings for Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.