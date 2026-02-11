Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 355,441 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,136 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 355,441 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $169,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.43.

Oracle Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE ORCL opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.05 and its 200 day moving average is $232.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

