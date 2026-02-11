Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,335,473 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,335,473 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.33% of Graphic Packaging worth $19,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 125,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 145,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.15%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial set a $14.00 price target on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price target on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.