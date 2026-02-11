Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 132,174 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,174 shares during the quarter. Watts Water Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 2.23% of Watts Water Technologies worth $207,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $80,386,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 277,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,837 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2,366.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 147,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 20.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,728,000 after purchasing an additional 138,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 156.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.57.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $314.65 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.59 and a 52-week high of $321.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 6,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $1,855,588.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,800. This represents a 31.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.78, for a total transaction of $167,451.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,173.36. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,611 shares of company stock worth $2,347,509 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of flow control products and solutions designed to ensure the safe, efficient delivery and use of water. Founded in 1874 and headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts, the company has built a reputation for engineering innovation in residential, commercial and industrial plumbing, heating, cooling and water treatment systems. Watts operates through a comprehensive portfolio of brands and product lines that address application-specific requirements in water safety, pressure regulation, flow control and filtration.

The company’s product offerings span backflow preventers, pressure reducing valves, relief valves and steam traps, as well as hydronic balancing and temperature control devices for heating systems.

