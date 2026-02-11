Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $182.93 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM $ACM

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,750 shares during the quarter. AECOM comprises approximately 1.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.06% of AECOM worth $182,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth $227,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 77,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 43,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AECOM from $148.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

