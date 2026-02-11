Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $156.78 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,591 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $156,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,501.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 187,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,726,000 after buying an additional 175,430 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 83.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after buying an additional 82,856 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $6,177,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,743.7% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,024,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total transaction of $8,857,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,286,201.49. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,586,960. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,475 shares of company stock worth $18,505,486. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.59.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $299.00 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.16. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

