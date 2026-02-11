Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,705 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.38% of Zoetis worth $247,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.84. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $177.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.45.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

