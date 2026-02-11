Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Position in Pentair plc $PNR

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 824,463 shares during the quarter. Pentair accounts for approximately 2.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 2.19% of Pentair worth $396,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,970,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,957,000 after purchasing an additional 501,506 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,837,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,046,000 after buying an additional 1,800,669 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,333,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,479,000 after buying an additional 149,858 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Pentair by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,402,000 after buying an additional 159,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,565,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,751,000 after buying an additional 428,200 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNR shares. TD Cowen cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $128.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.47.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.26. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Pentair’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $820,800.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,748.88. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $684,196.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,261.36. The trade was a 17.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

