Hubbell (HUBB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/8/2026 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2026 – Hubbell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Hubbell was given a new $575.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

2/4/2026 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $515.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $465.00 to $481.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $478.00 to $532.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $575.00 to $585.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/22/2026 – Hubbell had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/7/2026 – Hubbell was given a new $515.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/7/2026 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $456.00 to $465.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $515.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $480.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2025 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/15/2025 – Hubbell is now covered by analysts at Evercore Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2025 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total transaction of $12,590,510.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,143,647.40. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $429.24 per share, with a total value of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

