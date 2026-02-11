Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL Stock Position Decreased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,420 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NYSE HRL opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. Hormel Foods Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 134.48%.

Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.

