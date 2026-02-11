Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Short Interest Update

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 57,628 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the January 15th total of 278,342 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 608,265 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 608,265 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA INFL traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. 45,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,202.36 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s payout ratio is presently -2,427.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,379,000 after buying an additional 628,255 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

