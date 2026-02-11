Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Short Interest Update

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 57,628 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the January 15th total of 278,342 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 608,265 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 608,265 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA INFL traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. 45,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,202.36 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s payout ratio is presently -2,427.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.