Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $244.78 and last traded at $243.35, with a volume of 3887613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.76. The company has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,322,222,000 after buying an additional 1,027,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,716,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,066,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,929 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,372,000 after buying an additional 2,277,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,578,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,115,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,287,408,000 after buying an additional 605,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

