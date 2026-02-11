Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 36 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the January 15th total of 2 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,141 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,141 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 10.7%

HROEY stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Get Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. alerts:

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hirose Electric Co, Ltd., founded in 1937 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of precision electronic connectors. The company’s portfolio spans board-to-board connectors, wire-to-board connectors, coaxial and high-speed data connectors, sensor connectors, and cable assemblies. These products serve a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and telecommunications to automotive systems, factory automation, medical equipment and aerospace.

With sales and support offices across Asia, Europe and North America, Hirose Electric maintains a broad geographic footprint to stay close to key customers and markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.