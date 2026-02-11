Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Hinge Health from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hinge Health from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Hinge Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hinge Health

Hinge Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HNGE opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. Hinge Health has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93.

Hinge Health announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hinge Health

In related news, CFO James Budge sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $507,869.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 441,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,357,233.34. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James Pursley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 769,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,257,255.20. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,805,105 shares of company stock worth $128,216,614.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hinge Health by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,316,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hinge Health by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,998 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Hinge Health by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 727,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 450,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hinge Health during the fourth quarter worth $5,213,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Key Hinge Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hinge Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — Hinge reported $0.31 EPS vs. $0.04 consensus and revenue that rose ~45.5% year-over-year; markets reacted to the “triple estimates” beat. Read More.

Q4 results materially beat expectations — Hinge reported $0.31 EPS vs. $0.04 consensus and revenue that rose ~45.5% year-over-year; markets reacted to the “triple estimates” beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance — Company issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $732M–$742M (above Street ~$701.6M) and Q1 revenue guidance of $171M–$173M (vs. $159.9M consensus), signaling continued commercial momentum. Read More.

Raised FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance — Company issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $732M–$742M (above Street ~$701.6M) and Q1 revenue guidance of $171M–$173M (vs. $159.9M consensus), signaling continued commercial momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaffirmation with a bullish price target — Needham reiterated a Buy and set a $59 target (implying significant upside vs. recent levels), supporting further upside interest from institutional investors. Read More.

Analyst reaffirmation with a bullish price target — Needham reiterated a Buy and set a $59 target (implying significant upside vs. recent levels), supporting further upside interest from institutional investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company emphasizes growth and AI investments — Hinge projects ~25% revenue growth for 2026 and highlights expansion of AI-driven care, which management says will support margins and product differentiation. Read More.

Company emphasizes growth and AI investments — Hinge projects ~25% revenue growth for 2026 and highlights expansion of AI-driven care, which management says will support margins and product differentiation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcript published — Investors can review the Q4 2025 call transcript and slide deck for detail on bookings, churn and margin trajectory. Read More.

Earnings call materials and transcript published — Investors can review the Q4 2025 call transcript and slide deck for detail on bookings, churn and margin trajectory. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technicals remain cautionary — Despite the beat and guidance, HNGE still trades well below its 50‑day ($44.11) and 200‑day ($48.93) moving averages, sits nearer its 12‑month low ($30.08) than its high ($62.18), and shows a negative trailing P/E (unprofitable), which could limit near‑term multiple expansion.

Hinge Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company’s platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hinge Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hinge Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.