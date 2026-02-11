Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.490-8.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.910-1.970 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.39.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $324.38 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $325.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

