Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.910-1.970 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE HLT traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.99. The company had a trading volume of 294,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.43 and its 200-day moving average is $277.26. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $330.98. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS topped expectations — Hilton reported $2.08 GAAP/adjusted EPS (versus ~ $2.00 consensus) and EPS rose year‑over‑year, signaling continued fee and margin strength. Zacks: Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Q4 adjusted EPS topped expectations — Hilton reported $2.08 GAAP/adjusted EPS (versus ~ $2.00 consensus) and EPS rose year‑over‑year, signaling continued fee and margin strength. Positive Sentiment: Sector momentum and bullish analyst activity are supporting the stock — travel demand catalysts for 2026 (return of business travel, major sporting events, and sector rotation) and recent price‑target upgrades have lifted investor sentiment toward HLT. MarketBeat: 3 Stocks to Play the Summer Travel Boom

Sector momentum and bullish analyst activity are supporting the stock — travel demand catalysts for 2026 (return of business travel, major sporting events, and sector rotation) and recent price‑target upgrades have lifted investor sentiment toward HLT. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 FY2026 guidance is essentially in line with expectations — management gave EPS guidance of $1.910–$1.970 for Q1, around the street view (consensus ~ $1.95), which reduces near‑term surprise risk but leaves upside dependent on execution. BusinessWire: Hilton Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Q1 FY2026 guidance is essentially in line with expectations — management gave EPS guidance of $1.910–$1.970 for Q1, around the street view (consensus ~ $1.95), which reduces near‑term surprise risk but leaves upside dependent on execution. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance came in below consensus — management set full‑year EPS at $8.49–$8.61 versus analysts near ~$9.16, which could cap upside and explain some profit‑taking despite the quarterly beat. Investors will watch upcoming quarterly cadence and RevPAR/fee trends for confirmation. BusinessWire: Hilton Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 820,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after acquiring an additional 758,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,173,000 after purchasing an additional 635,220 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 42.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 625,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,297,000 after purchasing an additional 187,839 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.6% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 869,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,585,000 after purchasing an additional 123,635 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,527,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $289.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.