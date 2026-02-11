Health In Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIT) Short Interest Update

Health In Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 162,725 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the January 15th total of 463,177 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,269 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,269 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Health In Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIT opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 million, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 8.56. Health In Tech has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Get Health In Tech alerts:

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health In Tech by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 54,217 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health In Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Health In Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Health In Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Health In Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Health In Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Health In Tech

Health In Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health In Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health In Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.