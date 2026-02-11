Head to Head Analysis: Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) vs. Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Financial and Triumph Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $508.02 million 3.73 $51.77 million $0.51 35.67 Triumph Financial $439.00 million 3.77 $16.09 million $0.93 74.83

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Financial. Columbia Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Columbia Financial and Triumph Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 1 1 0 0 1.50 Triumph Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.54%. Triumph Financial has a consensus price target of $64.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.96%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Triumph Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Triumph Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 10.19% 4.73% 0.49% Triumph Financial 2.75% 1.79% 0.25%

Summary

Triumph Financial beats Columbia Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc., a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans, such as automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, it offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services comprising remote deposit, lockbox service, sweep accounts, and escrow services. The company operates full-service banking offices in New Jersey; and branch offices in Freehold, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

