HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,257 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 630.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE HASI opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 11.03 and a quick ratio of 11.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.