GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04, Zacks reports. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.
Insider Activity
In other GXO Logistics news, Director Todd C. Cooper acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $303,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $507,923.60. The trade was a 148.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,511.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 780,431 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,482,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,434,000 after acquiring an additional 647,457 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $12,694,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,287,000 after acquiring an additional 225,603 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 594.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 124,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting GXO Logistics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on revenue and adjusted EPS; record revenue — GXO reported Q4 revenue of $3.507B (up 7.9% YoY) and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.87, topping consensus ~$0.83; full-year 2025 revenue was a record $13.18B. GXO Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strong new-business momentum and BMW win — GXO secured >$1B in new business for the third straight year and was selected to run operations at BMW’s Swindon site, supporting revenue pipeline and secular demand for outsourced logistics. GXO Selected to Manage Operations at BMW Group’s Swindon Site
- Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance indicates profitable growth — Management guided organic revenue growth of 4–5%, adjusted EBITDA $930–970M and adjusted diluted EPS $2.85–3.15 (midpoint implies ~20% increase vs. 2025 adjusted EPS at the midpoint). That outlook supports a multi-year growth story tied to automation and AI deployment. GXO Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Cash position and buyback — Cash rose to ~$854M and the company repurchased ~$200M of stock in 2025, which is supportive for capital returns but offset by higher debt from acquisitions. Quiver Quant Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and Investor Day signal longer-term roadmap — Management published a slide deck and flagged an Investor Day to outline AI/robotics rollout and synergy plans from the Wincanton integration. These are strategic positives but longer-dated. GXO Highlights 2025 Results and Non-GAAP Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP earnings and net income decline — GAAP net income fell to $43M in Q4 (from $100M a year earlier) and diluted GAAP EPS dropped to $0.37 from $0.83, reflecting transaction, integration and other charges; that weakness likely tempered investor enthusiasm despite the beat on adjusted metrics. GXO Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Integration costs and margin pressure; guidance center vs. street — Ongoing transaction & integration costs (Wincanton) and one-time items reduced GAAP profits; the guidance midpoint (~$3.00 adjusted EPS) is slightly below some consensus estimates (~$3.04), which helps explain why shares edged lower in some coverage despite the beat. GXO Logistics beats Q4 expectations, shares edge lower
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.
The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GXO Logistics
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.