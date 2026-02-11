GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04, Zacks reports. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Insider Activity

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Todd C. Cooper acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $303,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $507,923.60. The trade was a 148.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,511.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 780,431 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,482,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,434,000 after acquiring an additional 647,457 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $12,694,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,287,000 after acquiring an additional 225,603 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 594.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 124,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GXO Logistics this week:

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

