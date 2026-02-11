Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GBAB opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $15.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE: GBAB) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a statutory trust. The trust’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of taxable municipal securities and high-quality corporate debt instruments. As an externally managed vehicle, GBAB provides market participants with a convenient way to seek income and potential capital appreciation through a single exchange-listed security.

The fund’s primary investment strategy focuses on taxable municipal bonds issued by state and local governments across the United States.

