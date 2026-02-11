Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2026

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GBAB opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $15.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE: GBAB) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a statutory trust. The trust’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of taxable municipal securities and high-quality corporate debt instruments. As an externally managed vehicle, GBAB provides market participants with a convenient way to seek income and potential capital appreciation through a single exchange-listed security.

The fund’s primary investment strategy focuses on taxable municipal bonds issued by state and local governments across the United States.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.