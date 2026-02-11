Guggenheim Has Lowered Expectations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $750.00 to $720.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.42.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,837. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $405.00 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat guidance — Spotify reported much stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue, delivered sizable margin improvement, and forecast first-quarter profits above estimates, which is driving the rally. Read More.

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

