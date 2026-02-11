Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Director Sells 3,070 Shares

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) Director James Sight sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $295,180.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,792.80. This represents a 18.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Griffon Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:GFF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 599,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. Griffon Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.92 and a 12 month high of $97.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33.
Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 228.83% and a net margin of 1.76%.The business had revenue of $649.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
Griffon Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Griffon in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.
Read Our Latest Report on Griffon
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Griffon by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 8,720.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Griffon by 645.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
About Griffon
Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) is a diversified management and holding company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture and market products for residential, commercial and defense applications. Operating through three primary platforms—Home & Building Products, Defense Electronics and Specialty Industrial—Griffon’s portfolio spans consumer and industrial brands with a focus on long-lived products and recurring aftermarket opportunities.
In the Home & Building Products segment, Griffon’s Clopay Building Products division is a leading North American manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors, specializing in steel, fiberglass and composite designs as well as decorative carriage-house styles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Griffon
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.