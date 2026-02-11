Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.9360, with a volume of 414302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, SVP David Johanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,700.26. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 246,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is a leading provider of dredging and maritime construction services in the United States. The company specializes in the excavation and removal of sediment from waterways, harbors, ports and coastal areas to maintain navigability and support commercial shipping. Its operations encompass both maintenance dredging—removing accumulated material to restore channel depth—and new work projects such as land reclamation and harbor deepening.

In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.