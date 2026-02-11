Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Issues Earnings Results

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 39.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

GPMT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 150,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.71. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -13.89%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 307,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point set a $2.50 price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc is a specialty finance company that invests directly in commercial real estate debt. The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing senior preferred and mezzanine loans secured by income-producing real estate across diverse property types, including multifamily, office, industrial and retail assets. Granite Point Mortgage Trust operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), providing investors with exposure to floating-rate commercial mortgage loan investments.

Granite Point’s investment strategy centers on structuring loans to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns, with portfolio allocations spanning senior loans, B-notes and mezzanine financings.

