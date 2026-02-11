Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 139,463 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the January 15th total of 486,308 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 832,174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 832,174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.93. 1,000,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,849. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.84. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.55.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3763 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 1,572.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

