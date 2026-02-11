Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 60,167 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the January 15th total of 183,751 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 464,794 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 464,794 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,163,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,530 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,927,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,416. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $94.88 and a 52-week high of $134.87. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

