Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Short Interest Down 90.8% in January

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,793 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the January 15th total of 355,133 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 49,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL remained flat at $100.03 during trading on Wednesday. 461,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,874. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2731 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

