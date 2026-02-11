Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.8850, with a volume of 691724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOGO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Gogo Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.69 million, a P/E ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

In other Gogo news, insider Oakleigh Thorne bought 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $907,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 954,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,883.32. This trade represents a 21.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 91,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Gogo by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc is a leading provider of in-flight connectivity and entertainment solutions for commercial and business aviation. The company specializes in delivering broadband internet, voice and text services, and streaming entertainment to passengers at 35,000 feet. Gogo’s offerings include both air-to-ground (ATG) networks and satellite-based connectivity, enabling reliable in-flight internet access across a range of aircraft types.

Gogo’s ATG network spans the United States and portions of Canada, using ground towers to transmit data signals directly to equipped aircraft.

Featured Stories

