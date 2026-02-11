Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,299 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the January 15th total of 24,797 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1%
QDIV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $38.79.
Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th.
Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF
Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.
