Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,299 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the January 15th total of 24,797 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1%

QDIV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $38.79.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APS Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $553,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,517,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $451,000.

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

