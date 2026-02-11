Global X HealthTech ETF (NASDAQ:HEAL) Short Interest Down 76.2% in January

Global X HealthTech ETF (NASDAQ:HEAL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,028 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the January 15th total of 25,312 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,893 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,893 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global X HealthTech ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:HEAL opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.13. Global X HealthTech ETF has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96.

Global X HealthTech ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X HealthTech ETF

About Global X HealthTech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEAL. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X HealthTech ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X HealthTech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Global X HealthTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X HealthTech ETF by 26,522.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X HealthTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

An ETF that invests in companies at the intersection of healthcare and technology, targeting innovations in drug discovery, medical devices, consumer healthcare, and analytics.

