GK Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

GK Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of GK Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,199,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,563,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $278.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.59 and its 200 day moving average is $257.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $280.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

