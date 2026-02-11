GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial set a $35.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GTLB

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. GitLab has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.85 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $244.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 334,827 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $12,750,212.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $105,885.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,809.28. This trade represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 766,644 shares of company stock valued at $30,370,356 over the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,881 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in GitLab by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,207,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,924,000 after acquiring an additional 989,122 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GitLab by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,858,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,283,000 after buying an additional 1,430,151 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 38.9% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,470,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in GitLab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,703,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.