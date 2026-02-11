Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.450-8.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.6 billion-$30.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.1 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $114.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 5.5%

GILD traded up $8.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,279,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.53. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $156.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $3,524,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,310.98. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares in the company, valued at $76,504,230. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 319,391 shares of company stock worth $44,141,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 135.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.