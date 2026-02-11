Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 34.76%.The firm had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. Getty Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Getty Realty Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of GTY stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. 435,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $32.17.
Getty Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 151.56%.
GTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.
Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.
Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.
