Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 34.76%.The firm had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. Getty Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GTY stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. 435,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 151.56%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 5.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

View Our Latest Report on Getty Realty

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.