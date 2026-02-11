General Motors Q2 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of General Motors in a report issued on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.87. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.11 EPS.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS.
General Motors Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. General Motors has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Trading of General Motors
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after buying an additional 26,249 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Motors Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.
General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Key Stories Impacting General Motors
Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GM closed 2025 as Canada’s top EV seller, reinforcing market share gains in a key market and supporting EV revenue momentum. GM finishes job, ends 2025 as Canada’s top EV seller
- Positive Sentiment: GM is resetting its EV strategy with LMR batteries and a factory overhaul to cut costs and improve margins — a structural move that supports the company’s target of EV profitability within a few years. General Motors Resets EV Plans With LMR Batteries And Factory Overhaul
- Positive Sentiment: GM hired a Lucid executive (Claudia Gast) to lead corporate strategy — adding EV startup experience to scout tech partnerships and improve execution on EV programs. GM hires new head of strategy from Lucid Motors
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry legal developments: BYD sued the U.S. over tariffs that block Chinese EVs — a case that, depending on outcome, could reshape competition in the U.S. EV market and affect GM’s competitive outlook. BYD Vs. Trump: Why Tesla, Ford And GM Are Watching This Lawsuit Closely
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand/marketing boost: Cadillac revealed its first Formula 1 livery and showcased the F1 debut at the Super Bowl — positive for brand visibility but with limited immediate financial impact. CADILLAC FORMULA 1® TEAM REVEALS HISTORIC FIRST LIVERY
- Neutral Sentiment: GM has publicly targeted EV profitability within about three years and plans a breakthrough battery chemistry for 2028 — a positive long-term thesis but dependent on execution and offset by near-term costs. GM Promises EV Profitability in 3 Years With Breakthrough Battery Launch Planned for 2028
- Negative Sentiment: GM called an “urgent” supplier meeting over exposure to First Brands, signaling potential supplier credit or disruption risk that could hit parts availability or incur costs. GM calls ‘urgent’ supplier meeting over First Brands exposure
- Negative Sentiment: GM is absorbing large charges tied to scaling back EV capacity (reported ~$7.2B), which pressures near-term earnings despite supporting longer-term margin improvements. GM Promises EV Profitability in 3 Years With Breakthrough Battery Launch Planned for 2028
- Negative Sentiment: Recall and workforce actions: a recall involving 6.2L V8 L87 replacement engines and a planned cut of ~500 jobs in Canada (Oshawa scale-back) raise near-term cost, warranty and execution risks. GM 6.2L V8 L87 Recall: How’s Your Replacement Engine Doing So Far? GM to Cut 500 Jobs in Canada as Oshawa Plant Scales Back Operations
About General Motors
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.
GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.
