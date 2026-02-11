General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 1,094.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 343.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of -0.06.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 52.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore restated a “positive” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

