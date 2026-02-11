Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330,541 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.79% of Generac worth $76,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 69.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $236.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Generac from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.29.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $182.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Featured Stories

