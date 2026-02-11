Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Gen Digital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years. Gen Digital has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gen Digital to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

GEN stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Gen Digital has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 56.76% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gen Digital news, Director John C. Chrystal acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $3,082,838.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,932,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,662,417.60. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gen Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 407,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Gen Digital by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 978,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after buying an additional 317,468 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 39.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 359,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 101,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 481.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 462,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 383,279 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gen Digital

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.



