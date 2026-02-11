GB Group (LON:GBG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 209 and last traded at GBX 213, with a volume of 3090459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBG has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50.

Get GB Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GB Group

GB Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £500.60 million, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 236.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45.

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GB Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. On average, analysts expect that GB Group plc will post 17.0176437 earnings per share for the current year.

GB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.

We are an essential ingredient that protects against digital crime, strengthens business resilience and drives responsible growth, at scale, across a diverse range of sectors. Today, our team of over 1,100 people serve more than 20,000 customers globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.