Gauzy Ltd. $GAUZ Stake Decreased by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC lessened its position in Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,994 shares during the quarter. Gauzy makes up about 9.7% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 9.68% of Gauzy worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Gauzy in the second quarter worth $174,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gauzy during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gauzy by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gauzy by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gauzy in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gauzy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:GAUZ opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.20. Gauzy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

Gauzy Ltd. is a technology company specializing in smart glass and light-control solutions based on Suspended Particle Device (SPD) technology. The company develops and manufactures switchable glass and film products that can dynamically modulate light transmission, offering privacy, glare reduction and energy-saving benefits for a range of end markets.

Gauzy’s product portfolio includes SPD-Smart™ glass panels, retrofit SPD film and integrated skylight systems. These solutions are designed for architectural applications such as office partitions, conference rooms and façades, as well as for transportation markets including automotive, aviation and rail interiors.

