FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.8640, with a volume of 11383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.8736.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 785.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after buying an additional 470,596 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 378,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 275,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 253,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 242,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

