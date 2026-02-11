FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.0245 and last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 25712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.9051.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 58.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 535,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,901 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,514,000. BAM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,479,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 120,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 75,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 56,967 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

