FS Credit Opportunities Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FSCO)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0678 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 660,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,356. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE: FSCO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments, including high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and other credit-related securities. FSCO’s flexible mandate allows it to allocate across the credit spectrum, rotating among sectors, maturities and structures in response to changing market conditions.

Under normal market environments, the fund typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in non-investment grade corporate debt securities, with the remainder allocated to investment-grade obligations, cash and cash equivalents.

