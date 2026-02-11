Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.400-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Frontier Group also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.440–0.260 EPS.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.13.

Frontier Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 643,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.55. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. Frontier Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Frontier Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-0.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.260 EPS. Analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 731,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,371.44. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,556. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,444 over the last three months. 48.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat: Frontier reported $0.23 EPS vs. $0.10 consensus, showing stronger profitability than expected which supports the rally in investor sentiment. Read More.

Quarterly earnings beat: Frontier reported $0.23 EPS vs. $0.10 consensus, showing stronger profitability than expected which supports the rally in investor sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong quarter and liquidity/guidance highlights: Q4 revenue ~$997M, positive net income of $53M ($0.23/share), CASM ex‑fuel improvement and year‑end liquidity of ~$874M (including revolver expansion) — all of which reduce near‑term financing risk. Read More.

Strong quarter and liquidity/guidance highlights: Q4 revenue ~$997M, positive net income of $53M ($0.23/share), CASM ex‑fuel improvement and year‑end liquidity of ~$874M (including revolver expansion) — all of which reduce near‑term financing risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board governance: Frontier added an independent director, improving board depth and oversight — a modest corporate‑governance positive for investors. Read More.

Board governance: Frontier added an independent director, improving board depth and oversight — a modest corporate‑governance positive for investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Fleet optimization agreement with AerCap: Frontier disclosed a non‑binding deal to return 24 A320neos early and structure 10 future sale‑leasebacks — this could lower capital intensity and raise cash via sale‑leasebacks, but the non‑binding nature and potential capacity changes make the near‑term impact unclear. Read More.

Fleet optimization agreement with AerCap: Frontier disclosed a non‑binding deal to return 24 A320neos early and structure 10 future sale‑leasebacks — this could lower capital intensity and raise cash via sale‑leasebacks, but the non‑binding nature and potential capacity changes make the near‑term impact unclear. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst coverage: Recent notes vary (downgrades and holds alongside neutral coverage), leaving consensus sentiment around “hold” with an average target near $6.38 — keeps upside limited absent new catalysts. Read More.

Mixed analyst coverage: Recent notes vary (downgrades and holds alongside neutral coverage), leaving consensus sentiment around “hold” with an average target near $6.38 — keeps upside limited absent new catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data noisy: Recent short‑interest reporting showed anomalous/zero values, making it unhelpful for gauging short pressure or squeeze risk right now. (Data appears unreliable.)

Short‑interest data noisy: Recent short‑interest reporting showed anomalous/zero values, making it unhelpful for gauging short pressure or squeeze risk right now. (Data appears unreliable.) Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank downgrade: Deutsche Bank cut ULCC from Buy to Hold with a $6 target, removing a positive analyst catalyst and adding selling pressure. Read More.

Deutsche Bank downgrade: Deutsche Bank cut ULCC from Buy to Hold with a $6 target, removing a positive analyst catalyst and adding selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Negative press narrative: A MarketWatch piece argued Frontier’s run may be stalling, which can amplify cautious positioning by investors and algos. Read More.

Negative press narrative: A MarketWatch piece argued Frontier’s run may be stalling, which can amplify cautious positioning by investors and algos. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares at ~$6.00; while not large in dollar terms, insider sales can be perceived negatively in a weak sentiment environment. Read More.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Frontier Group by 103.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 130,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 136,323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 139,050 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 138,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

