Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $6.46. Frontier Group shares last traded at $6.0150, with a volume of 859,519 shares.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 25.73% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Frontier Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-0.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.260 EPS.

Key Stories Impacting Frontier Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Frontier Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Frontier reported $0.23 EPS vs. a $0.10 consensus, with net income of $53M, which likely supported buying interest after results. Read More.

Liquidity and cost control — Management ended the year with about $874M of total liquidity and reported CASM ex‑fuel of 7.36¢, indicators that the company has runway to manage near‑term volatility. Read More.

Fleet optimization deal (non‑binding) — Frontier announced a non‑binding agreement with AerCap for early return of 24 A320neo aircraft and 10 future sale‑leasebacks; could lower future lease costs or capacity, but terms are non‑binding and execution risk remains. Read More.

Board addition — Frontier added Anthony Salcido to the board, a governance/strategic move that may strengthen oversight but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Read More.

Guidance well below Street — Management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of -$0.40 to -$0.50 (consensus ~+$0.02) and Q1‑2026 of -$0.44 to -$0.26 (consensus ~-0.30), a clear near‑term earnings headwind that likely pressured some sellers. Read More.

Analyst downgrade — Deutsche Bank cut ULCC from Buy to Hold (PT $6.00), which can reduce upward momentum by lowering conviction among institutional and retail buyers. Read More.

Insider sale — An SVP sold 5,000 shares at ~$6.00; not large relative to float but flagged by markets as a modest negative signal. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ULCC shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 82,627 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $477,584.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 631,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,012.08. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,926 shares in the company, valued at $569,556. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,444. 48.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,387,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $4,190,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Frontier Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,027,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 852,798 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,519,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 519,247 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

